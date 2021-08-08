LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

1 dead after early morning shooting at Birmingham Gentleman’s club

(WMC Action News 5)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An argument at a gentleman’s club early Sunday morning has left one man dead according to Birmingham police.

Officers arrived at Empire Gentleman’s Club at 100 3rd Avenue North around 6:15 a.m. to learn that a man had been taken to UAB hospital with a life-threatening gunshot injury.

Initial investigation suggests the victim and an unknown suspect were involved in a verbal argument when the suspect pulled a handgun and fired multiple times, shooting the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

Officials later learned that the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254- 7777.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
Former White Sox player Omar Vizquel
Former Birmingham Barons employee files lawsuit; alleges sexual assault by Omar Vizquel
Bowden
Remembering the life of Birmingham native, former Woodlawn star athlete Coach Bobby Bowden
UPDATE: Woman dies in bad wreck on Highway 280

Latest News

Birmingham area pediatricians write letter supporting masks in schools
2 Alabama American Idols, others part of The World Games 2022 closing ceremony
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
Man killed after falling off of his motorcycle and getting hit by a car