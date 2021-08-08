1 dead after early morning shooting at Birmingham Gentleman’s club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An argument at a gentleman’s club early Sunday morning has left one man dead according to Birmingham police.

Officers arrived at Empire Gentleman’s Club at 100 3rd Avenue North around 6:15 a.m. to learn that a man had been taken to UAB hospital with a life-threatening gunshot injury.

Initial investigation suggests the victim and an unknown suspect were involved in a verbal argument when the suspect pulled a handgun and fired multiple times, shooting the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

Officials later learned that the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254- 7777.

