Senior citizens finding safe ways to engage in life amid ongoing pandemic

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Senior citizens have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic, facing severe isolation for the better part of a year due to the great risk to their health.

Many seniors have lost friends and missed loved ones for months, and they’re desperately in need of smiles.

Hundreds of thousands of people over 65 died in the past year and a half, spreading in assisted living and nursing homes like wildfire. The severe risk before a vaccine emerged meant intense isolation.

“The isolation during the midst of COVID, the full lockdown, we were seeing severe loneliness,” Kim Smith with Right at Home Birmingham.

That loneliness translated to mental and physical health challenges.

“We were seeing increased fall risks, memory issues, it really took a toll on our senior population,” said Smith.

An overwhelming majority of residents in long-term care are vaccinated in Alabama now, and seniors are looking for ways to safely find companionship.

While some may feel comfortable participating in activities at a local senior center, there are options for those who don’t as well.

“Zoom calls with them, to send them, find their favorite meal and send them a surprise meal, that is so much fun to do, to pen pals, senior pen pals,” suggested Smith.

You can contact a local assisted living center and see if there is a pen pal program that you could also join, and National Senior Citizen Day is coming up this month August 21.

