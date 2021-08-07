Police search for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help from the public to find a man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Officials say 59-year-old Mark Anthony Hubbard was last seen on foot, in the area of 600 Pride Way Southwest around 1 p.m. wearing a black, blue, and white shirt, khaki cargo pants, and black and red high top shoes.

Mr. Hubbard suffers from a mental condition that may alter his judgement.

Anyone with information about Mr. Hubbard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8413 or dial 911.

