New youth homeless center in Birmingham plans to break ground soon

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC says people who are homeless are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, as crowded shelters are often unavoidable.

And for homeless youth, finding a safe place to stay is even more difficult.

The Way Station in Birmingham wants to change that.

We first told you about the Way Station almost in 2019, when AIDS Alabama purchased lots on 3rd Avenue North to create the space.

It’s designed to offer emergency, overnight shelter and transitional living programs for older youth who can stay up to two years.

And in just weeks, they hope to break ground.

“You have a lot of young people that are on the streets alone and afraid, and they’re running from something or someone,” said Byanca Underwood, Director of Homelessness Prevention at AIDS Alabama. “So, just to have that safe haven for them to be able come in to smiling faces so that they can get the help that they need, that’s going to be awesome.”

When the Way Station hits the 75% mark on their capital campaign, they will break ground.

If you’d like to donate to the Way Station, click here.

