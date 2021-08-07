LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Miles College clears student accounts

By Steve Crocker
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Miles College students who fought through a pandemic-ravaged school year are starting this year with a huge lift.    

The college has used just over $2 million dollars in federal pandemic relief money to clear the balances of all its students. Michael Johnson, Miles’ Vice President of enrollment explains the administration began discussing how to use the CARES Act funding to help students late last year .

“We understood that they were navigating some very great challenges while navigating the pandemic, some of which were studying from home or from other places and needed technology to continue their education,” said Johnson. “Some situations where our students didn’t have the financial support they usually had because mom and dad were laid off or there or other situations. And so they had less resources to continue their education.”   

Johnson says the school is using an addition $1.6 million dollars in federal aid for an emergency fund, to help students with needs including equipment and transportation.

Students who were able to stay in school will see some new things on campus this school year. Johnson, who is also the college’s Chief Innovation Officer, says investments announced last year by tech giants and corporate citizens like Apple, IBM and Southern Company should result in the opening of several labs and the school’s E-gaming center this school year.

Miles will also offer online bachelors degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice to go along with the online Business Administration degree whose classes began last year.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
UPDATE: Woman dies in bad wreck on Highway 280
Officers rescue woman from a water tower
Woman goes for a swim inside Athens water tower
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away
‘We are now projecting 13,770 COVID-19 deaths by November 1st in Alabama’: IHME changing projections because of Delta variant

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 8-7-21
FIRST ALERT: A warm weekend with a chance for isolated showers
Wearing masks does not negatively affect children’s health, psychologist says
Guidesafe update
Health Officials encouraging use of GuideSafe app as Covid-19 cases rise
Mask and kids mental health
Mask and kids mental health
New youth homeless center in Birmingham plans to break ground soon
New youth homeless center in Birmingham plans to break ground soon