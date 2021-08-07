LawCall
Jefferson County Schools to start year with masks optional

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says their system will start the 2021-22 school year with masks optional for students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

Masks will be required on school buses.

“We will begin the school year with masks being optional. However, I am strongly recommending students, faculty, staff, and visitors wear a mask while inside our schools,” said Dr. Gonsoulin. “We reserve the right to make changes to our plan at any time. To be clear, this means we may require masks on campus at some point. We will make that decision depending on what the data shows at our schools.”

Teachers returned to the classroom earlier this week in Jefferson County. Students return on Tuesday, August 10.

Dear JEFCOED Family, I hope you had a great summer and are energized for the upcoming school year. This week, our...

Posted by Jefferson County Schools on Friday, August 6, 2021

