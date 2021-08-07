Jefferson County health officials looking to increase access to COVID-19 testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, so does the need for COVID-19 testing.

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said officials at the Legion Field vaccination site have seen people showing up for COVID-19 testing, but it is not currently offered. Hicks said the health department is also getting an increase in calls about testing, so they are looking to increase testing soon.

The department is reaching out to community partners that are or previously were offering testing, to get an update on their current testing capabilities. Hicks said many partners are planning to ramp up efforts and offer drive through sites again in the coming weeks.

He said it’s important to have quick and easy access to testing, and drive through sites are sometimes more convenient than going to the doctor.

“The thought of saying ‘oh I have to call and get an appointment, then I got to pick a time, then I have to try and take off work and match it up’. That can be stressful for people,” Hicks said. “As opposed to saying ‘I know if I go to this location, they are open for this whole span of time and I can just go without an appointment and show up.”

Officials with UAB are also making changes to their COVID-19 testing site to keep up with demand. Starting August 15th, the current Kirklin Clinic site will move to the parking deck at UAB Hospital-Highlands. They said this will increase their testing capacity to 120-150 tests per hour.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.