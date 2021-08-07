LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jefferson County health officials looking to increase access to COVID-19 testing

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, so does the need for COVID-19 testing.

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said officials at the Legion Field vaccination site have seen people showing up for COVID-19 testing, but it is not currently offered. Hicks said the health department is also getting an increase in calls about testing, so they are looking to increase testing soon.

The department is reaching out to community partners that are or previously were offering testing, to get an update on their current testing capabilities. Hicks said many partners are planning to ramp up efforts and offer drive through sites again in the coming weeks.

He said it’s important to have quick and easy access to testing, and drive through sites are sometimes more convenient than going to the doctor.

“The thought of saying ‘oh I have to call and get an appointment, then I got to pick a time, then I have to try and take off work and match it up’. That can be stressful for people,” Hicks said. “As opposed to saying ‘I know if I go to this location, they are open for this whole span of time and I can just go without an appointment and show up.”

Officials with UAB are also making changes to their COVID-19 testing site to keep up with demand. Starting August 15th, the current Kirklin Clinic site will move to the parking deck at UAB Hospital-Highlands. They said this will increase their testing capacity to 120-150 tests per hour.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman dies in bad wreck on Highway 280
Justin Powell is charged with a homicide in Calera.
19-year-old Calera woman shot and killed; man charged
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Homicide investigation underway.
B’ham Police investigating double homicide
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

59-year-old Mark Anthony Hubbard
Police search for missing Birmingham man
Drive-thru testing sites returning to Jefferson County
Drive-thru testing sites returning to Jefferson County
Hoover City Schools to require masks for first 30 days
Hoover City Schools to require masks for first 30 days
Jefferson County Schools to start year with masks optional