LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Health Officials encouraging use of GuideSafe app as Covid-19 cases rise

Guidesafe update
Guidesafe update(wbrc)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state health department is encouraging you to download the GuideSafe Exposure Notification App. The app anonymously lets you know if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

Guidesafe app creators said they have seen an increase in downloads over the last few weeks and with the Delta variant spreading easier than previous strains. They said the more people on the app right now, the better.

“You really want to know as soon as possible when you have been exposed to somebody,” App developer and Director of Health Informatics at UAB, Dr. Sue Feldman said.

285,000 people across the state have downloaded the Guidesafe exposure notification app.

“If you are within six feet of someone who also has the app downloaded on their phone, then the two phones exchange anonymous encrypted information,” Feldman said. “Later, if one of those people test positive for COVID, you’ll get an exposure notification on your phone.”

Feldman said unlike case contact tracing, it’s all anonymous. You don’t have to share names or phone numbers of people you’ve been in contact with. The app does all the work, even when it’s not open on your phone.

“It runs in the background,” she said. “No one even knows it is running. You don’t know who is being notified. You don’t know who you are being notified from.”

Feldman said you’ll get your exposure notification about four days earlier than you would hear from a contact tracer. She said this can help prevent you from exposing others.

“As much as we can do to shorten that notification curve, in other words get you notified sooner, the better off everyone is going to be.”

Feldman said the higher the risk of COVID, the more beneficial the app can be, but she said for it to be as effective as possible, more people need to download it.

“The GuideSafe app is a great tool to have in your arsenal,” she said.

Dr. Feldman said they do not know how many people so far have been notified from the app of an exposure, because it is anonymous, but she says they have had 1,318 positive verifications sent out.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman dies in bad wreck on Highway 280
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Justin Powell is charged with a homicide in Calera.
19-year-old Calera woman shot and killed; man charged
Homicide investigation underway.
B’ham Police investigating double homicide
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

Wearing masks does not negatively affect children’s health, psychologist says
Jefferson County health officials looking to increase access to COVID-19 testing
59-year-old Mark Anthony Hubbard
Police search for missing Birmingham man
Drive-thru testing sites returning to Jefferson County
Drive-thru testing sites returning to Jefferson County