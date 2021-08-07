FIRST ALERT: A warm weekend with a chance for isolated showers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As an area of low pressure moves east today we will see another chance for isolated showers in the afternoon. There may be a few rumbles of thunder with these rain areas but heavy rain is the only real threat through the afternoon. A fairly uniform weather pattern will set up over the Southeast for the nest several days.

A subtropical ridge will set up over the region which will be accompanied by more moisture heading into next week with a stronger southerly wind flow across The Gulf States. This will increase moisture content and therefore dew points through the week bringing more typical afternoon showers and thunderstorms to the forecast each afternoon with the chance for rain continuing into the evening through at least Thursday with highs back in the 90-93 degree range and triple digit heat index readings.

Meanwhile in The Tropics, a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. According to the National Hurricane Center this system has a 40% chance for tropical formation in the next five days. A small but well-defined area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic about a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing limited shower activity. NHC predicts a 30% chance for tropical formation over the next five days.

Finally, a tropical wave located over the west-central tropical Atlantic is producing limited shower activity. Significant development of this system is not anticipated as it moves west-northwestward across the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean Sea during the early to middle part of next week. Tropical formation for this system is low, about 10% over the next five days.

