LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
UPDATE: Woman dies in bad wreck on Highway 280
Officers rescue woman from a water tower
Woman goes for a swim inside Athens water tower
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away
2-year-old Kayson Makai Mcbee and 5-month-old Dallas Thomas
Birmingham PD: Two children found safe after being taken from DHR custody by their mother

Latest News

Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
2-year-old Kayson Makai Mcbee and 5-month-old Dallas Thomas
Birmingham PD: Two children found safe after being taken from DHR custody by their mother
FIRST ALERT 8-7-21
FIRST ALERT: A warm weekend with a chance for isolated showers
Wearing masks does not negatively affect children’s health, psychologist says