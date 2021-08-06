LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Yelp adds vaccine requirements to business listings

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can filter their searches for businesses by those attributes.

Only businesses can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

Yelp says it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It says they will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID-19 health safety measures they enforce instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on Highway 280 West between, Essex Drive and Dunnavant Valley Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 280 reopens following 4-vehicle crash
Justin Powell is charged with a homicide in Calera.
19-year-old Calera woman shot and killed; man charged
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Homicide investigation underway.
B’ham Police investigating double homicide
Anniston woman dies after 2-vehicle crash, 4 people injured

Latest News

Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history.
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people play craps while wearing masks between partitions at...
Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill