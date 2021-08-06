WOW! 13-foot hammerhead shark caught off Navarre Beach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re going to need a bigger line.

Charter fishing company, Navarre Beach Shark Fishing, caught a massive hammerhead shark off the coast of Florida in early August. According to the company, this is the largest shark it’s ever caught.

According to the Navarre Beach Shark fishing Facebook page, “We landed the biggest shark in NBSF thus far. Estimated to be 13 foot long. Shark was safely released. Kerry Gulliksen and Tanner Piehl did a great job dehooking and releasing this monster.”

The group called it the fish of a lifetime.

The shark put up a fight but it was safely caught and released.

The company posted a video of the catch to its YouTube channel.

Ensuring a safe catch is part of the company’s mission.

