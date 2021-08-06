UAB Football fall camp and depth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers are 26 days away from opening the season on Sept. 1 at the Montgomery Kickoff against Jacksonville State.

The players and coaches have spent the week practicing at fall camp with expectations to capture UAB’s third Conference USA title in the last four years.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW (from UAB):

The Blazers are loaded with returning talent and it was evident on both sides of the ball during the first practice. Despite not wearing pads, the offense and defense were getting after each other with big plays on both side, while doing a great job of not tackling to the ground.

Offensively, with starters returning at quarterback, tight end and the entire offensive line, along with freshman sensation DeWayne McBride entering his sophomore year at running back, all eyes are on the wide receivers to see who will step up in replacement of Austin Watkins Jr. (49ers) and Myron Mitchell (Vikings). Redshirt sophomore Ryan Davis was featured often during today’s practice and should be someone to keep an eye on, while Trea Shropshire and Samario Rudolph had huge games down the stretch of last season.

The defense has the most depth its ever had with playmakers all over the field. Eight of the 11 returning starters earned All-Conference USA honors last season and this unit aims for its fourth-consecutive top 10 national finish in total defense in 2021.

HEAD COACH BILL CLARK:

Opening statement

“We had a really good summer. We saw a few guys struggle with the pace and competition, so we’ve got a long way to go. We competed against each other and protected each other well, but we have a lot of work to do.”

On digging into the deep roster…

“From these first three weeks, we’re just looking at who can play. We’re hoping to see lots of different faces so we can play more guys. The expectations and standards are high, both the players and coaches realize that.”

On if this is the deepest UAB roster ever…

“I think it is. We’ve had some really good players before, but looking at the talent of the new guys coming in, top to bottom this might be the deepest roster we’ve had.”

Season tickets are on sale by clicking here, while single game tickets went on sale Wednesday, Aug. 4.

