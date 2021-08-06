LawCall
Tuscaloosa man facing multiple child porn possession charges

27-year-old Evan C. McClure is facing 10 charges of possession of obscene matter.
27-year-old Evan C. McClure is facing 10 charges of possession of obscene matter.(West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force says a Tuscaloosa man was arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession after investigators executed a search warrant at his home.

27-year-old Evan C. McClure was arrested Thursday and is facing 10 counts of possession of obscene matter. His bond is set at $150,000.

Officials say additional charges are possible in this ongoing investigation.

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force includes investigators from the Tuscaloosa, Northport, and University of Alabama police departments.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

