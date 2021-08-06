Tuscaloosa man facing multiple child porn possession charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force says a Tuscaloosa man was arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession after investigators executed a search warrant at his home.

27-year-old Evan C. McClure was arrested Thursday and is facing 10 counts of possession of obscene matter. His bond is set at $150,000.

Officials say additional charges are possible in this ongoing investigation.

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force includes investigators from the Tuscaloosa, Northport, and University of Alabama police departments.

