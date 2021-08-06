LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor’s state residence filed a criminal complaint against him, the Albany County Sheriff’s office said Friday.

The complaint, filed Thursday with the sheriff’s office, is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told the New York Post that it is possible the Democratic governor could be arrested if investigators or the county district attorney determine he committed a crime.

“The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest,” he told the newspaper, which was the first to report on the complaint. “Just because of who it is we are not going to rush it or delay it,” Apple said.

Apple didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press. His office confirmed to The AP that the report had been filed.

The Cuomo aide who filed the report has accused him of reaching under her shirt and fondling her when they were alone together at the Executive Mansion last year.

An independent investigation overseen by the state attorney general’s office this week found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

Prosecutors in several New York counties have said they are interested in investigating claims of inappropriate touching by Cuomo, but all had said they needed the women involved in the allegations to make a formal report.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately provide a copy of the complaint. A request for comment was sent to Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin.

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately and said the alleged groping encounter didn’t happen.

The woman also told investigators with the attorney general’s office that Cuomo once rubbed her rear end while they were posing together for a photo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman dies in bad wreck on Highway 280
Justin Powell is charged with a homicide in Calera.
19-year-old Calera woman shot and killed; man charged
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Homicide investigation underway.
B’ham Police investigating double homicide
Anniston woman dies after 2-vehicle crash, 4 people injured

Latest News

Henry County Board of Education Chair Holly Cobb, left, talks to students at Tussahaw...
Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms
Health officials in the U.S. and the UK are ramping up calls for pregnant woman to get...
COVID: Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
A man appears to spray something over the fence, where her dogs were barking. The dog owner...
Caught on video: Man appears to pepper-spray barking dogs in back yard
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.