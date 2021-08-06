LawCall
Shelby County Schools leaders recommend, not require masks

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Schools leaders issued a re-opening plan addendum Friday that includes a recommendation, not a requirement for masks.

The is is the statement at the top of the addendum: In recent weeks public health has become increasingly more challenging. As we prepare for the 2021-22 school year, there is an ever present divide about the safest way to not only open schools but keep them open so that students can receive the education they deserve. The impact of this health pandemic is adversely impacting all of our lives and it is our sincere hope that we can get past this crisis so that our lives can be healthy, productive and prosperous. Because this issue has a potential impact on schools, Shelby County Schools will implement the following items as an addendum to the 2021 Re-Opening Plan:

