Masks optional for Vestavia Hills City Schools

(Source: Vestavia Hills High School Facebook page)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VESTAVIA, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills City Schools are not requiring masks for the upcoming school year.

According to an update to VHCS’s reopening plan, although masks will not be required, students, staff, and visitors are strongly encouraged to follow the recommendation of public health officials by wearing face masks while indoors at school.

Face masks will be required when riding a school bus for any reason.

VHCS maintains that students and staff are expected to respect each others’ decisions regarding the use of face masks.

VHCSwill begin the school year on Tuesday, August 10.

