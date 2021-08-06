Hoover PD arrest man in child sex abuse case

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police arrested a man after investigating a report of sex abuse involving a child.

The investigation began after a minor came forward and disclosed that they had been sexually abused by their relative, 42-year-old Jason Matthew Baunach.

Hoover Detectives learned Baunach is required to register as a sex offender due to a 2019 conviction in Kentucky of Sexual Abuse 1st degree. After determining he had been violating the conditions of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Act, Baunach was arrested on July 29.

An additional warrant for Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 was issued by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on August 8.

Baunach is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Det. Marcus Byner at 205-444-7893.

