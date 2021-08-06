LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hoover PD arrest man in child sex abuse case

Jason Matthew Baunach
Jason Matthew Baunach(Hoover PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police arrested a man after investigating a report of sex abuse involving a child.

The investigation began after a minor came forward and disclosed that they had been sexually abused by their relative, 42-year-old Jason Matthew Baunach.

Hoover Detectives learned Baunach is required to register as a sex offender due to a 2019 conviction in Kentucky of Sexual Abuse 1st degree. After determining he had been violating the conditions of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Act, Baunach was arrested on July 29.

An additional warrant for Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 was issued by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on August 8.

Baunach is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Det. Marcus Byner at 205-444-7893.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman dies in bad wreck on Highway 280
Justin Powell is charged with a homicide in Calera.
19-year-old Calera woman shot and killed; man charged
Homicide investigation underway.
B’ham Police investigating double homicide
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Anniston woman dies after 2-vehicle crash, 4 people injured

Latest News

Hoover BOE meeting
Hoover BOE meeting
Hoover City Schools to require masks for 30 days
Officer-involved shooting in Good Hope involving the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Cullman County Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting in Good Hope
(Source: Vestavia Hills High School Facebook page)
Masks optional for Vestavia Hills City Schools