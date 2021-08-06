LawCall
Hoover City Schools to require masks for 30 days

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools Board members voted Friday to implement universal face coverings indoors for the first 30 days of school for people who are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The board members said face masks will be required starting on August 10, 2021, and will end 30 days later.

After the 30 days, leaders said they would strongly recommend facial coverings indoors.

After board members voted some people in the crowd clapped, and a woman in the crowd yelled, “Where are your masks?”

The board held their meeting at Spain Park High School.

Hoover City Schools also announced Friday they are offering a virtual learning option for elementary students.

