Hoover City Schools offers new elementary virtual option for the 21-22 school year

(Mary Green)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools leaders announced Friday they are offering a virtual option for the 2021-2022 school year.

Hoover City Schools will partner with Edmentum through the year-long program. The program is different than the virtual instruction provided during the 2020-21 school year.

If you intend to enroll a student in the full-time elementary virtual program, families will need to complete the form expressing their intent by Monday, August 9.

Request Form for K-5 Full-Time Virtual Learning in 2021-22

Students who do not intend to enroll in the full-time virtual program and have not completed the form online will report to school on Tuesday, August 10 as planned.

Families who complete the form will be contacted with full details as soon as possible.

