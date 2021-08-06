Heart Gallery Alabama: Nicholas

Nicholas, born November 2006, has a captivating smile. He is very active and silly. He is an extremely cheerful and loving child.

He loves to draw and play video games. His favorite shows are Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol and SpongeBob.

Nicholas is very interested in going to church and learning more about the Bible. He loves to be around people and to make others laugh and be happy. He would like to be able to be involved in sports such as basketball. He loves to visit the zoo and if he could he would eat ice cream all day long!

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

