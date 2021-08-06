LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Heart Gallery Alabama: Nicholas

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nicholas, born November 2006, has a captivating smile. He is very active and silly. He is an extremely cheerful and loving child.

He loves to draw and play video games. His favorite shows are Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol and SpongeBob.

Nicholas is very interested in going to church and learning more about the Bible. He loves to be around people and to make others laugh and be happy. He would like to be able to be involved in sports such as basketball. He loves to visit the zoo and if he could he would eat ice cream all day long!

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman dies in bad wreck on Highway 280
Justin Powell is charged with a homicide in Calera.
19-year-old Calera woman shot and killed; man charged
Homicide investigation underway.
B’ham Police investigating double homicide
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Anniston woman dies after 2-vehicle crash, 4 people injured

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Nicholas
Road Warrior: Valley Avenue
Road Warrior: Valley Avenue
Freedom Church in Gadsden hosts community one stop shop for those in need
Freedom Church in Gadsden hosts community one stop shop for those in need
Caring Men and Caring Women holding free school supply giveaway in Bessemer