First Alert for Increasing Storm Chances Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting off the day with warmer temperatures with most of us in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing increasing cloud cover moving in from the west. We are watching a disturbance that will sweep into the Southeast today and tomorrow. The disturbance will help to generate additional showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Plan for a small chance for isolated showers this morning mainly in west Alabama. We will likely end up with a mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s by noon. Temperatures will be like yesterday with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will likely increase this afternoon and evening with the best chance for showers and storms in west Alabama. Rain chance is up to 40% today. Storms that develop today could produce heavy rainfall and lightning. Severe threat looks very low for today. Plan for southerly winds today at 5-10 mph. Showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible late this evening as the system pushes to the east. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 70s by 8 PM.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Saturday: We will likely start tomorrow off with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. A few showers can’t be ruled out overnight into Saturday morning. I think our best chance to see widely scattered showers will likely occur in east Alabama. Cloud cover could decrease a little Saturday afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. With a little bit of sunshine, temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 80s with some spots in west Alabama climbing into the lower 90s. Any storm that forms tomorrow could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds. If you are planning to attend the Alabama concert at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre tomorrow evening, plan for temperatures to start out in the lower 80s and cool into the mid 70s. We can’t rule out the potential for an isolated shower or storm early. Most of the show should remain dry.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the increasing humidity and temperatures starting early next week. Sunday is looking drier with only an isolated shower or storm possible. We will likely end up with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity levels will slowly climb, so it will begin to feel muggy. When you combine the heat and the humidity, the heat index could climb near 100°F. We could experience feels like temperatures in the 100°F-105°F range next Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s. Beach Forecast: If you are planning on a last-minute beach vacation this weekend before school starts, the weather is looking decent across the Alabama Gulf Coast. Temperatures will likely warm into the upper 80s with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. You will need to use caution if you plan on jumping into the water due to a moderate rip current threat. There’s also a concern for jellyfish if you plan on visiting Gulf Shores or Orange Beach.

Scattered Storm Chances Next Week: It may be hot and muggy next week, but we will have opportunities for storms to develop to cool us down. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday, but we are looking at slightly higher rain chances by Tuesday and for the remainder of next week. Temperatures are forecast to trend closer to average with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. We’ll introduce a 40% chance for storms during the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers can’t be ruled out in the overnight hours too.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean. The main wave to watch is the cluster of showers and storms moving off the coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a high chance (70%) to develop over the next three to five days. It could become our next tropical depression or storm. Models hint at slow development over the next couple of days as it moves to the west, but they aren’t too aggressive with it intensifying into a strong system. The other area we are watching is in the Central Atlantic. It has a low chance (20%) to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. The rest of the Atlantic including the Gulf of Mexico remains quiet for now. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe and wonderful weekend.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.