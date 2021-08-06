Cullman County Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting in Good Hope

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says there was an officer-involved shooting in the Good Hope community Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the shooting involved the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

They say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.

No additional information is available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

Earlier today, an officer involved shooting involving the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) occurred in the Good... Posted by Cullman Sheriff on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.