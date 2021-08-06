Chilton County Schools: Masks recommended in school buildings, required on buses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Schools (CSC) released their health guidelines on Friday.

CSC says that masks are recommended in the school building, and required on buses.

Below is the full 2021-2022 outline of health guidelines:

Health guidelines. (Source: Chilton County Schools)

“Thank you to the stakeholders of Chilton County for their support and patience during the ongoing health crisis with COVID 19. As a lifelong resident of Chilton County, we live in a special place where we support each other and that has been true during this crisis. The decisions related to the safety and well-being of our students, employees and community is not taken lightly. The decisions are difficult when they affect 7500 students, 850 plus employees and the community at large. However, those decisions have to be made and with consultation from many stakeholders, the current health guidelines have been adopted. There are many opinions on what needs to be done, but ultimately I have to make that decision. I respect your difference of opinion and appreciate your input. I wish the decisions were clear cut with right and wrong answers, but school systems across Alabama and the nation are doing different things and each one is doing what they think is best for their community. As with anything, there will be critics and I respect that, but I hope and know that each of you wants what’s best for our students, employees and community. As we’ve done since the crisis began in March of 2020, we will make decisions that we believe are best for everyone and monitor and change when changes are needed. Please make decisions that are best for you and your family based on our school systems guidelines. My prayer is for health, safety, peace and unity as we provide an education for the students of Chilton County!” Superintendent Jason Griffin said in a release.

