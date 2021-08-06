Birmingham PD searching for 2 children, taken from DHR custody by their mother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham police department is requesting assistance from the public to find two children who were taken from DHR custody Thursday.

Police say 2-year-old Kayson Makai Mcbee and 5-month-old Dallas Thomas were last seen at 2001 12th Avenue North visiting with their mother, 23-year-oldd Daja Molette. According to police, Molette fled with the children although she has no paternal rights.

2-year-old Kayson was last seen wearing a baby shark t-shirt and orange shorts. 5-month-old Dallas was last seen wearing a blue and white onesie.

Molette was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information concerning the location of Daja Molette, Kayson Makai Mcbee, or Dallas Thomas is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8413 or dial 911.

