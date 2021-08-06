LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bibb County schools to require face masks in schools, on buses

Mask guidance graphic
Mask guidance graphic(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bibb County Board of Education announced Thursday that masks would be required indoors and on school buses starting Monday, August 9.

Masks will be required for all students, employees, parents, and other campus visitors. Masks will not be required for outdoor activities.

To see their statement about the decision, you can view their Facebook post below:

August 5, 2021 Beginning on Monday, August 9, the BOE will require masks while indoors and on school buses for all...

Posted by Bibb County Schools on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The accident happened on Highway 280 West between, Essex Drive and Dunnavant Valley Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 280 reopens following 4-vehicle crash
Police: Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Birmingham
Bishop Calvin Woods' landmark destroyed
‘Everyone should by enraged’: Councilor Woods issues statement after grandfather’s historic landmark damaged

Latest News

West Alabama School Superintendents urge mask wearing and COVID vaccinations
West Alabama School Superintendents urge mask wearing and COVID vaccinations
Source: WBRC video
Hoover school leaders discussing reopening plan at meeting Thursday night
University of Alabama to require masks indoors at least temporarily
Source: WBRC video
Sylacauga City Schools reopening plan