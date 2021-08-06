Bibb County schools to require face masks in schools, on buses

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bibb County Board of Education announced Thursday that masks would be required indoors and on school buses starting Monday, August 9.

Masks will be required for all students, employees, parents, and other campus visitors. Masks will not be required for outdoor activities.

To see their statement about the decision, you can view their Facebook post below:

