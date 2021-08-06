Alabama Football back on the practice field

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Fall camp is underway for the University of Alabama football program.

The team practiced for two hours Friday on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in helmets and shorts.

It marked the beginning of a series of 27 workouts for the Crimson Tide, as they prepare for the season opener against Miami (Fla.) in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama returned 13 starters and 50 lettermen for the 2021 season. On offense, three starters and 23 lettermen returned, while on the defense, nine starters and 23 lettermen are back on the field, with one starting specialist returning, too.

