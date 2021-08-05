Where to go if you need a COVID test

LawCall
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, the demand for testing is increasing.

Since many of the drive-thru testing sites have now closed, where should you go if you’re looking for a test?

The state health department says there are more than 300 testing sites in the state right now offering testing.

But because of the increase in hospitalizations because of COVID, state health leaders are asking folks not to go to the emergency room or hospital if you’re only seeking a test for COVID.

If you need a COVID test, click here to find a list of locations offering tests. Once you’re on the page at the link to your left, you’ll need to click ‘Test Sites’ to view those locations.

