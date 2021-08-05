West Alabama School Superintendents urge mask wearing and COVID vaccinations

GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People concerned about coronavirus going into a new school year joined superintendents from six West Alabama school systems to encourage parents and school children ages 12 and up to get vaccinated before the start school later this month.

“I have received only positive feedback in Greene County. I have not received negative feedback at this point concerning vaccinations, masks. We are mandating masks in Greene County for both students and personnel and visitors. If you come to Greene County Schools you are required to wear a mask,” Greene County Schools Superintendent Corey Jones explained.

The Superintendents for Sumter, Hale, Marengo and Greene Counties were joined by those for the cities of Selma and Linden. They represented half a dozen communities in Alabama’s Black Belt who wanted to present a united front about personal responsibility and public health. They are requiring people in their schools to wear masks.

They can not mandate people get vaccinated. But folks like Marengo County School Superintendent Luke Hallmark are strongly encouraging it.

“I think that’s why we’re here today. I think that’s why our school system, last Tuesday, mandated masks. Because the data quite honesty has shown an increase in the virus. So why not be proactive and let’s try and get ahead of the game. I’ve yet to see a chart where the virus is going down,” Hallmark said.

Superintendents from all six West Alabama schools systems represented at the meeting are hosting coronavirus vaccination clinics at their schools for eligible schools children. They believe offering vaccine at schools will eliminate another barrier that may be preventing some people from getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.