‘We are now projecting 13,770 COVID-19 deaths by November 1st in Alabama’: IHME changing projections because of Delta variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Delta variant is spreading so quickly and infecting so many people, a West Coast think tank is increasing its projections for infections and deaths.

Experts have said the Delta variant is more contagious than the previous COVID strain. That’s why the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation out of the University of Washington is changing its projections and they are not good for Alabama or the country.

IHME has tracked projections of the spread of the COVID since late last year. IHME leaders said they are not surprised at how rapidly the virus has spread across the country and here in Alabama.

“We are now projecting 13,770 COVID-19 deaths by November 1st in Alabama,” said Dr. Ali Mokdad with IHME.

The reason for the surge is due to the state’s low vaccination rate even with a recent increase in people getting shots. “We get about 50%-55% of the state is immune to the Delta variant but 45% of the population in Alabama who are susceptible to this Delta variant,” Mokdad said.

A UAB infectious diseases doctor said the projections do not look good around Labor Day. “We are going to be around two the three times the peak numbers we have ever seen,” Dr. Michael Saag said.

Saag said that could be up to 7,000 people a day in state hospitals. Dr. Mokdad expected hospitalizations will increase putting strain on healthcare for everyone. He also feared mutation of the virus. “This virus mutates all the time. We know that. We could end up with a mutation making the vaccines less effective than previous infections,” Mokdad said.

“What we are experiencing right now (is) a hurricane bearing down on Alabama. We need to get to our safe space,” Saag said.

Dr. Saag said that means get vaccinated. Until then many healthcare leaders said unvaccinated and vaccinated people need to wear masks indoors in public and socially distance when around crowds.

Again, these projections and numbers are expected to increase daily for weeks.

