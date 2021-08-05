St. Vincent’s Health System updates visitor guidelines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Vincent’s Health System leaders announced Thursday they are changing their visitor policy because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

St. Vincent’s Health System posted this on Facebook:

As the prevalence of COVID cases continues to increase in the communities we serve, we are adjusting our visitor policy to now allow one (1) competent caregiver, age 16 and older, to visit non-COVID patients. This change has gone into effect for all of our emergency departments. For all other areas of our hospitals, the updated guidelines will go into effect on Monday, August 9.

