Salvation Army of Birmingham offering rent, mortgage and utility help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Although the CDC has extended the moratorium for evictions during the pandemic, there’s still an urgent need to help people who are struggling to make ends meet.

The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is offering rent, mortgage and utility services assistance for people living in Jefferson County and surrounding areas. The agency says it has processed all of its eligible applications, so it’s really just waiting to help more people. Data from the national Salvation Army indicates 63 percent of people are currently living pay check to pay check.

The agency has provided financial assistance for over 700 families in the last year, with close to 700,000 dollars spent. The relief money is a combination of funding from the Jefferson County Commission, United Way of Central Alabama, and Navigate Housing.

If you or someone you know needs help, you’re asked to contact the Salvation Army Office at 205-328-4536. A case manager will screen individuals to check income loss and once the paperwork is complete. It’s processed in about 7 – 10 business days.

“Each person is on a case by case basis so we are able to assist people for a one time, but it could be for several months, but each case manager will assess that,” John Stamps, Director of Operations.

The Salvation Army says it plans to continue to provide assistance even after the moratorium so people who still need assistance can get it.

