Nick Saban talks Nick’s Kids Avenue, COVID and football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said he’s grateful to Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and the city council for renaming a road Nick’s Kids Avenue.

The city hosted a parade and celebration for the renaming ceremony Thursday morning.

Miss Terry and Nick Saban were there to celebrate the new avenue and to thank supporters. The street was renamed in anticipation of the construction of the Saban Center in the location that currently houses the Tuscaloosa News. Nick’s Kids Foundation is making the Saban Center possible by providing a generous financial contribution.

Coach Saban spoke with reporters following the ceremony and one of the first questions he was asked was about COVID-19 and how the rise in case numbers could affect the 2021 football season.

Saban said he and the team are excited about the season. He said everyone has to have a commitment to a standard of excellence and he said that will have a lot to do with how successful they are. He also said he’s excited to work with the new young players on the team.

Saban said Alabama will use the same COVID-19 protocols in the first six weeks that they used last year, even though the majority of the team is vaccinated. He said people will be cautious indoors and in meetings to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Saban said being at full capacity means a lot to the players and he hopes stadiums will be able to remain at full capacity.

