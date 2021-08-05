LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Nick Saban talks Nick’s Kids Avenue, COVID and football

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said he’s grateful to Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and the city council for renaming a road Nick’s Kids Avenue.

The city hosted a parade and celebration for the renaming ceremony Thursday morning.

Miss Terry and Nick Saban were there to celebrate the new avenue and to thank supporters. The street was renamed in anticipation of the construction of the Saban Center in the location that currently houses the Tuscaloosa News. Nick’s Kids Foundation is making the Saban Center possible by providing a generous financial contribution.

Coach Saban spoke with reporters following the ceremony and one of the first questions he was asked was about COVID-19 and how the rise in case numbers could affect the 2021 football season.

Saban said he and the team are excited about the season. He said everyone has to have a commitment to a standard of excellence and he said that will have a lot to do with how successful they are. He also said he’s excited to work with the new young players on the team.

Saban said Alabama will use the same COVID-19 protocols in the first six weeks that they used last year, even though the majority of the team is vaccinated. He said people will be cautious indoors and in meetings to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Saban said being at full capacity means a lot to the players and he hopes stadiums will be able to remain at full capacity.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Police: Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Birmingham
Bishop Calvin Woods' landmark destroyed
‘Everyone should by enraged’: Councilor Woods issues statement after grandfather’s historic landmark damaged
D’Marian Miller killed in shooting in Talladega
Crime Stoppers offers $1K reward after 17-year-old boy killed

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 599K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
The names of eight children killed in a June 19 crash on I-65 in Butler County.
Tua Foundation announces $93K donation to Tallapoosa Co. girls ranch
Highway 79 wreck in Pinson.
Woman killed, several children injured in wreck on Hwy. 79 in Pinson
Terry and Nick Saban riding on Nick's Kids Avenue
Terry and Nick Saban riding on Nick's Kids Avenue