Little Big League: Sylacauga Little League Baseball team heads to regionals

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Little League Baseball players will represent Alabama in the Little League Regional Tournaments set for August 6-11, 2021.

Their first game is against Tennessee at 6:00 p.m. on August 6.

Mom of #12, Laura Heath, said, “Each one of our boys has worked extremely hard, forgone summer vacations and dedicated their entire summer to baseball! Their goal is to make it to Williamsport, PA to represent the Southeast in the Little League World Series!”

Their games will be featured on ESPN and ESPN2.

Best of luck to the team!

