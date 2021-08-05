LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Little Big League: Sylacauga Little League Baseball team heads to regionals

Sylacauga Little League Baseball
Sylacauga Little League Baseball(Laura Heath)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Little League Baseball players will represent Alabama in the Little League Regional Tournaments set for August 6-11, 2021.

Their first game is against Tennessee at 6:00 p.m. on August 6.

Mom of #12, Laura Heath, said, “Each one of our boys has worked extremely hard, forgone summer vacations and dedicated their entire summer to baseball! Their goal is to make it to Williamsport, PA to represent the Southeast in the Little League World Series!”

Their games will be featured on ESPN and ESPN2.

Best of luck to the team!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Police: Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Birmingham
The accident happened on Highway 280 West between, Essex Drive and Dunnavant Valley Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 280 reopens following 4-vehicle crash
Bishop Calvin Woods' landmark destroyed
‘Everyone should by enraged’: Councilor Woods issues statement after grandfather’s historic landmark damaged

Latest News

The inside of the Etowah County courthouse. Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC
Etowah Co. courthouse closing to replace utility pole
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 599K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Homicide investigation underway.
B’ham PD: Homicide investigation underway
Coach Nick Saban
Nick Saban talks Nick’s Kids Avenue, COVID and football