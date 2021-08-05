BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grand celebration at Lakeshore Foundation is a week away. Lakeshore Foundation’s Celebration of Champions is a free virtual event on August 12, 2021.

It will feature rapper Keith Jones, a multi-talented artist who co-founded Krip Hop Nation, an international collection of artists with disabilities. Krip Hop Nation is celebrating 13 years with the recent success of their title song for the Netflix documentary of the Paralympic Games, Rising Phoenix, and its critically acclaimed soundtrack.

During the one-hour, high-energy FREE virtual event, we will celebrate the Olympic and Paralympic Spirit, Tokyo 2020 Games and Lakeshore’s unique contributions as an Olympic and Paralympic Training Site and home of USA Wheelchair Rugby.

Also, at Celebration of Champions, you’ll hear from Paralympians from the past and present and learn the pivotal role Lakeshore plays in their pursuit of Gold.

Join two-time Paralympian, four-time NCAA track & field All-American, Army veteran and event keynote speaker John Register as we celebrate champions of the past, present and future.

Plus hear from Paralympians Joe Delagrave (USA Wheelchair Rugby) and Jennifer Schuble (Para cycling). Meet the next generation of Paralympic hopefuls training at Lakeshore.

More event information can be found at https://www.lakeshore.org/ways-to-support-us/celebration-of-champions/.

