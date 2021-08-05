LawCall
Georgia man sentenced in fake autograph scheme in Alabama

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A Georgia man who created websites to sell memorabilia bearing fake autographs has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges in Alabama.

A statement from prosecutors says 38-year-old Douglas Duren of Atlanta pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft in March. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison during a hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors say Duren sold counterfeit items and memorabilia with fake autographs on a trio of websites for nine years ending in 2019. He would get retail sports equipment, movie posters, books and photos and then forge the autographs of famous people.

