Freedom Church in Gadsden hosts community one stop shop for those in need

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Freedom Church in Gadsden hosts community service programs throughout the year. But this week they’re taking it a step further by opening the Freedom Center. A place to help not only the homeless, but anyone in need.

By offering everything from clothes, food, even a shower and a place to wash and dry clothes, Pastor Bruce Word says it’s a place where the homeless, helpless and hurting can find assistance. He believes in the saying “each one, reach one.” He says by helping one person each day, eventually we can reach all. That’s why he’s excited to see the lives impacted by the new Freedom Center.

“Our goal is to take people off the street and out of a homeless situation,” he says. “And turn them into productive citizens. Where they feel good about themselves. Where that think ‘I can be somebody. I can accomplish some things in my life’.”

Freedom Center Director Trena Clayburn wants people to use the facility as a one stop shop for various needs. They also plan to offer services to help find employment and other assistance.

“They need to be dressed for a job interview? We will have clothing,” says Clayburn. “In our laundry area we will have an ironing board and an iron. We will be glad to help them with that.”

They plan to assist foster parents and social workers with clothing and other necessities for babies and children.

The center still needs donations like canned foods and household items like cleaning supplies and toiletries. It will run completely off of donations. They also need volunteers.

“Anybody that wants to come and work,” says Word. “Anybody I don’t care red, yellow, black or white; we’re all precious in his sight. We can all work together to accomplish the ministry that Jesus had here on this earth.”

Open house for the center is this Thursday from 4-6:00. If you’d like to make a donation visit www.freedomchurchgadsden.com or call Pastor Bruce Word at 256-312-9553.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.