First Alert for increasing humidity levels by this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. It’s a little bit cooler in northwest Alabama where many spots have dropped into the low to mid 60s. Areas along and south of I-20 are a little warmer with most locations in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a few clouds around. We continue to watch a stalled front along the Gulf and East Coast that continues to bring scattered showers and storms across those areas. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the low to mid 80s by noon. High temperatures today are forecast to climb into the upper 80s with easterly winds at 5-10 mph. We will introduce a 20% chance for a few isolated showers and storms between 12 PM - 9 PM. Best chance to see rain will likely occur along and east of I-65. If the sky appears hazy to you, it is likely due to the light smoke from the wildfires in the western United States that have spread into parts of the Southeast. The hazy conditions can result in colorful sunrises and sunsets. Sunset occurs tonight at 7:43 PM.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see slightly higher rain chances tomorrow. Our weather models are hinting that a disturbance will likely move into Central Alabama tomorrow afternoon and evening. The disturbance will act as a triggering mechanism that could help provide a scattered chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances go up to 40%. Main threat from any storm that forms tomorrow will be heavy rainfall, lightning, and some gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors.

Weekend Forecast: You should be able to enjoy the outdoors over the weekend. The big story over the weekend is the increasing humidity levels across the area. It will begin to feel muggy which means the heat index will slowly rise. Temperatures are forecast to start off in the lower 70s over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Sunday could end up as our hottest day of the weekend with temperatures approaching the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity levels, it could feel like it is in the upper 90s to near 100°F. Rain chances will be widely scattered at 30% Saturday. Sunday is looking a little drier with only an isolated chance for an afternoon storm. If you plan on attending the Alabama concert Saturday evening at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with only a 10% chance for a stray shower. Temperatures will start in the lower 80s and cool into the 70s by the end of the show.

Building Heat Next Week: Next week is looking like your typical summertime pattern. It will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity levels will remain high so the heat index could easily climb into the triple digits. It will be a good idea to drink plenty of water if you must work outside next week during the late morning and afternoon hours. We’ll introduce a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms each afternoon/evening that could cool us down. Any storm that forms next week will likely be capable of producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. I don’t see any signs of cool or dry air over the next 7-10 days.

Tropical Update: The latest outlook from NOAA is forecasting an active hurricane season as we enter the peak months of August and September. The latest forecast is calling for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes. We are already watching two areas in the Atlantic Ocean that has potential to develop into something over the next five days. The first system is located in the Central Atlantic and has a 20% chance to develop as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. Most of our models are showing little to no development with this system. The next wave is about to move off the coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic. It has a 50% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Some of our models indicate slow development over the next couple of days. Nothing to worry about for the United States over the next five to seven days. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

