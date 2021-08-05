Etowah Co. courthouse closing to replace utility pole

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Commission approved the closure of the Etowah County Courthouse on Friday, August 6, from noon until 4:30pm.

The Courthouse will resume normal operations on Monday, August 9, at 8 a.m.

The Courthouse will close for Alabama Power crews to replace a utility pole damaged in a recent vehicular accident. Please visit www.etowahcounty.org to see a list of online services.

