Etowah Co. courthouse closing to replace utility pole
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Commission approved the closure of the Etowah County Courthouse on Friday, August 6, from noon until 4:30pm.
The Courthouse will resume normal operations on Monday, August 9, at 8 a.m.
The Courthouse will close for Alabama Power crews to replace a utility pole damaged in a recent vehicular accident. Please visit www.etowahcounty.org to see a list of online services.
