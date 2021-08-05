LawCall
Emergency medicine may take longer than normal as COVID spikes

(Pexels)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As case counts rise again and hospitalizations along with it, the strain on emergency rooms is growing.

It’s not just ERs dealing with the influx of patients, ambulances are too. The more patients who need to go to the hospital, the more ambulance trips to get there.

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association says he is hearing that statewide ambulance wait times are increasing, meaning there are delays for patients who could need lifesaving care.

At one point during the height of the pandemic, ambulances were lined up outside local hospitals. While that is not the case yet, hospital CEOs are crossing their fingers it does not get that bad again.

“We’ve seen in our hospitals a 700 percent increase in COVID patients in just the past 3 weeks, our EDs are extremely busy and we are seeing a lot of patients there, but the thing is our hospitals have been busy prior to this mini-surge, so it is having a significant impact on us,” said Dr. Timothy Bode, CMO at Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital.

If you have a non-emergency all local hospitals ask that you steer clear of emergency services.

Grandview Hospital released the following statement:

“As pandemic case counts rise and hospitals are caring for more patients, emergency room wait times could increase for individuals and ambulances. Every area hospital is seeing a higher volume of patients. All patients (regardless of mode of arrival) are triaged and evaluated. But in general, individuals arriving by ambulance are sicker and require faster evaluation and treatment, so these patients are prioritized. At Grandview, we’ve implemented processes to minimize ambulance wait times and return the ambulance back into service as quickly as possible. Our fire department and EMS providers are facing tremendous challenges themselves, and it’s our job to work closely with them to ensure arriving patients receive timely care.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

