LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Deadly tornado survivor, Landen Godsey, receives storm shelter

Tornado victim receives storm shelter
Tornado victim receives storm shelter
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A day that Landen Godsey and his grandmother won’t forget. Godsey and his family’s lives were turned upside down a year and a half ago.

Landen’s parents Justin and Keisha Godsey died when a tornado ripped through Lawrence county in Dec 2019, leaving just a path of destruction.

Landen was critically injured in that tornado and spent quite some time recovering at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

But on Wednesday, his grandmother, Annie Collier feels: “Very blessed. Very blessed,” said Collier.

Today, on the very same property Landen lived with his parents, he has a new home with his grandmother and a brand new storm shelter thanks to “Safe-T Shelters.”

“To be able to get Landen out here quickly is a peace of mind, a big peace of mind,” said Collier.

The company donated, delivered, and set up the shelter for them.

“It gives me a lot of joy knowing that it’ll bring him peace and Anna and Josh and all of his family when there is severe weather. Not if there is but when the next severe storm happens,” said Dustin Mitchell.

Now, Annie said their house is a home

“Now when you come out, it’s home you can remember the good things, good memories. You can just feel them here,” said Collier.

Landen said the new storm shelter is special to him too in his own little way: “my man cave,” said Landen.

“Safe-T Shelters” will soon start to give away yearly scholarships for a storm shelter.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Police: Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Birmingham
D’Marian Miller killed in shooting in Talladega
Crime Stoppers offers $1K reward after 17-year-old boy killed
Homicide investigation on Eastlake Blvd.
Birmingham Police identify victim in homicide investigation on East Lake Blvd.

Latest News

Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the low to mid 80s by noon.
First Alert for increasing humidity levels by this weekend
Freedom Church in Gadsden hosts community one stop shop for those in need
Freedom Church in Gadsden hosts community one stop shop for those in need
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been available, but a lot of people are not applying.
Salvation Army of Birmingham offering rent, mortgage and utility help
The Brazos County Health District that reported 20 residents are hospitalized COVID-19.
COVID patients taking emergency room beds as hospitalizations rise
The Wichita County Public Health District experts are saying that may not be the best step to...
Where to go if you need a COVID test