COVID cases and vaccinations discussed during West Alabama Works meetings

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works hosted several business leaders and human resource directors during it’s quarterly summit meeting Thursday. They wanted to update the community on where they stood when it came to coronavirus.

“We’re seeing an uptick in those who have had the vaccine and are now testing positive for COVID,” according to Peggy Sease, the Vice President for Human Resources for the DCH Health System.

She said 33 employees are currently under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The hospital system also reported more employees are getting vaccinated after the DCH offered the opportunity to get days or weeks of paid vacation as incentives to encourage more workers to get vaccinated.

“We were around 53 percent for vaccine one until we put this in place. Now we’re at almost 60 percent for vaccine one and we fully expect the vaccine two numbers to go up. It takes 21 days,” Sease continued.

DCH administrators view vaccinations as the best way to protect healthcare workers and the public from coronavirus. “Cause what we’re finding is even if you do get COVID and you’ve had the vaccine, unless there’s underlying heath issues, for the most part you’re not nearly as sick. And probably will not be hospitalized,” Sease said.

DCH also decided to keep its remote coronavirus vaccination clinic open on Fridays. It reversed a previous decision to close it after Friday August 6th because of a surge of positive coronavirus cases in the community in July.

