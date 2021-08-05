Brooks seeks immunity in Capitol violence lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is asking a federal judge to grant him immunity from a lawsuit accusing him of helping to incite violence at the U.S. Capitol.

In a Wednesday court filing, Brooks argued his speech was about the upcoming congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election results and thus related to his job as a congressman.

Brooks, now a candidate for U.S. Senate, has come under fire for telling the pro-Trump crowd, “today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”