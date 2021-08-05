LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Brooks seeks immunity in Capitol violence lawsuit

Mo Brooks speaking in Washington (CNN)
Mo Brooks speaking in Washington (CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is asking a federal judge to grant him immunity from a lawsuit accusing him of helping to incite violence at the U.S. Capitol.

In a Wednesday court filing, Brooks argued his speech was about the upcoming congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election results and thus related to his job as a congressman.

Brooks, now a candidate for U.S. Senate, has come under fire for telling the pro-Trump crowd, “today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”

Most Read

Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Police: Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Birmingham
The accident happened on Highway 280 West between, Essex Drive and Dunnavant Valley Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 280 reopens following 4-vehicle crash
Bishop Calvin Woods' landmark destroyed
‘Everyone should by enraged’: Councilor Woods issues statement after grandfather’s historic landmark damaged

Latest News

Georgia man sentenced in fake autograph scheme in Alabama
Source: WBRC video
Hoover school leaders discussing reopening plan at meeting Thursday night
West Alabama Works quarterly summit
West Alabama Works quarterly summit
Source: WBRC video
New program to help those facing evictions or in need of housing