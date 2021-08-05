Anniston woman dies after 2-vehicle crash, 4 people injured

RANDOLPH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 21-year-old Anniston woman died following a two-vehicle accident in Randolph County. Four other people were hurt.

Troopers said the wreck happened Tuesday, August 3 around 2:22 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph County 43 and Randolph County 33, approximately four miles northeast of Wadley.

Troopers said Amberlyn Pike, 21, was seriously injured when the truck she was riding in was struck by another truck.

Pike and four other passengers were injured and taken to area hospitals. Pike was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where she died from her injuries a short time later.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

