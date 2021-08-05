LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

70-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident near Anniston

(Photo source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 70-year-old Hobson City man was struck and killed while he was riding his motorcycle Tuesday, August 3 before 7:00 p.m.

The two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 431 approximately one mile west of Anniston.

Troopers said Frankie Rowe was riding northbound when he was struck by another driver. Rowe died at the scene of the crash.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Police: Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Birmingham
Bishop Calvin Woods' landmark destroyed
‘Everyone should by enraged’: Councilor Woods issues statement after grandfather’s historic landmark damaged
D’Marian Miller killed in shooting in Talladega
Crime Stoppers offers $1K reward after 17-year-old boy killed

Latest News

The accident happened on Highway 280 West between, Essex Drive and Dunnavant Valley Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 280 reopens following 4-vehicle crash
Justin Powell is charged with a homicide in Calera.
19-year-old Calera woman shot and killed; man charged
Anniston woman dies after 2-vehicle crash, 4 people injured
Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 must be administered in the early stages of exposure...
Monoclonal Antibody Treatment