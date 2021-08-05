70-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident near Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 70-year-old Hobson City man was struck and killed while he was riding his motorcycle Tuesday, August 3 before 7:00 p.m.

The two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 431 approximately one mile west of Anniston.

Troopers said Frankie Rowe was riding northbound when he was struck by another driver. Rowe died at the scene of the crash.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

