19-year-old Calera woman shot and killed; man charged

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 28-year-old Calera man is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Dajah Iman Cutts of Montevallo.

The shooting happened August 3 at a home on 9th Avenue in Calera. Dispatchers got a report of shots fired around 4:30.

Cutts was taken to UAB Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Justin Powell was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as public intoxication.

He was held on bond related to these charges while Calera detectives and crime scene technicians processed the scene and investigated the crime.

Anyone with information about this crime please call the Calera Police Department at 205-668-3505.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.