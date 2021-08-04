Woman dies one month after car crashes into building in Tarrant

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old woman died at a long-term care facility a month after a car accident in Tarrant.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Stephanie Ann McMath of Birmingham.

The accident happened on July 3 at 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Pinson Valley Parkway.

McMath was the driver and only person of a Lexus IS 250 sedan traveling south on Pinson Valley Parkway. Her car left the road and collided with a building.

McMath was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment and died at a long-term care facility.

The cause and circumstances of the wreck are being investigated by the Tarrant Police Department.

