Woman dies one month after car crashes into building in Tarrant

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Stephanie Ann McMath of Birmingham.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Stephanie Ann McMath of Birmingham.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old woman died at a long-term care facility a month after a car accident in Tarrant.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Stephanie Ann McMath of Birmingham.

The accident happened on July 3 at 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Pinson Valley Parkway.

McMath was the driver and only person of a Lexus IS 250 sedan traveling south on Pinson Valley Parkway.  Her car left the road and collided with a building. 

McMath was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment and died at a long-term care facility. 

The cause and circumstances of the wreck are being investigated by the Tarrant Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

