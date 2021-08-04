What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the COVID-19 delta variant continued to quickly spread across the state, health leaders warned it was important to be prepared if you or someone you care for caught the virus.

If you or someone in your household gets infected with COVID-19 the last thing health leaders want you to do is head to the store for supplies. Going out in public carries a risk of spreading the virus to numerous people.

To avoid exposing others, health leaders advised having medical supplies stocked at home can help you treat the virus at home, know when to go to the hospital, and prevent further transmission.

The Jefferson County Department of Health said monitoring your symptoms is important.

Make sure you have a thermometer to watch for a fever. A fever is a symptom of COVID-19.

Monitor your oxygen level. A pulse oximeter can help keep track of your oxygen level. Doctors say if your oxygen level falls below 90, seek medical care.

Stock up on tissue to cover a sneeze, clean a runny nose, or for other symptoms.

You’ll need antibacterial soap and masks to help prevent the spread of germs.

Jefferson County Disease Intervention Program Manager, Stephanie Ayers-Millsap, said avoid sharing personal items.

“Eating ware such as utensils, plates, and things like that. You need to get some disposable ware or just have dedicated plates and things for those that are sick,” Ayers-Millsap explained.

Ayers-Millsap said to have extra prescription medication and plenty of fluids in the home.

You also want to keep disinfectant wipes around. Make sure to target high-touch areas like countertops, doorknobs, and railings.

Preventing spread within a household is possible by isolating the infected person and taking precautions to not get sick while caring for them.

Millsap said staying away from people outside your home is also important.

“Encourage you to get your family, your friends, and loved ones to get those items for you if you run out,” she advised.

