UAB doctor describes what it’s like treating patients with COVID-19 Delta variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New concerns from a UAB doctor about the Delta variant. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jodie Dionne with UAB believed the state had taken a step in the wrong direction. As of Tuesday night, there was 1,694 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, that’s up from more than 1,584 the previous day.

It’s also the highest that number has been since early February and doctors worry it could only get worse.

Dr. Dionne said the Delta variant has a higher viral load and lingers in the nose longer making the person infected more contagious for an extended period of time.

Seeing how the delta variant impacted the unvaccinated concerned Dr. Dionne who said more variants would likely develop and they could be worse than Delta.

She said the people she cared for with the COIVD-19 delta variant were very sick and afraid.

“Many of them are admitted with other complications. So, they have COVID and they have pneumonia that is so severe that they have fluid on their lungs, or they’re pregnant and they’re very sick with COVID-19 and their families are very worried. All of these people do not want to be in the hospital and all of these hospital admissions are preventable at this point,” Dr. Dionne said.

Dr. Dionne said vaccination is the way to block COVID-19 from mutating and getting stronger.

State leaders said more than 95% of those hospitalized with COVID were not vaccinated.

