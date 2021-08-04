LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Target to offer debt-free education to front-line workers

A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp....
A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp. is joining a growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance at select online institutions for its front-line workers amid a fiercely competitive labor market. The Minneapolis-based discounter said Wednesday, Aug. 4, that it plans to spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs in business-oriented majors at select institutions such as University of Arizona and University of Denver.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp. is joining a growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance at select online institutions for its front-line workers amid a fiercely competitive labor market.

The Minneapolis-based discounter said Wednesday that it plans to spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs in business-oriented majors at select institutions such as University of Arizona and University of Denver.

Like a slew of other big names like Walmart, Taco Bell and Disney, Target is teaming up with Guild Education, a Denver startup that negotiates deals between companies and colleges for the program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Delta Variant and breakthrough cases in Alabama
Homicide investigation on Eastlake Blvd.
Birmingham Police identify victim in homicide investigation on East Lake Blvd.
Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home

Latest News

Timothy Chance
Jasper Police searching for missing man
Caring Men and Caring Women holding free school supply giveaway in Bessemer
FILE - Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a plenary session of the...
Obama curtails 60th birthday bash after delta variant surge
'Spongebob Squarepants' and 'Patrick Star' make a cameo on the seafloor during deep sea...
Take a look at this: 'Spongebob' and 'Patrick' spotted during deep-sea dive
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West